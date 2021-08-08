Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Universal Display updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $24.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,108. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.97.

Get Universal Display alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.