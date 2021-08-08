Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,160 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Upwork were worth $39,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 114.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.87. 4,457,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,136. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.35 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,538 shares of company stock worth $3,246,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

