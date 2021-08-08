Usca Ria LLC Acquires 912 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $534,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 299,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

IXJ stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

