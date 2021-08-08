Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, increased their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

NYSE:MDT opened at $128.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $96.60 and a one year high of $132.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

