Usca Ria LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,641 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $276.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $172.47 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

