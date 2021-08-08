Usca Ria LLC Sells 678 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $116,469,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE:DOV opened at $169.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $170.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.