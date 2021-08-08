V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,410,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,486,000 after purchasing an additional 586,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.96 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.47 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

