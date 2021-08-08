V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,416 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

