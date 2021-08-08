V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,825,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

