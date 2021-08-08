V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,875 shares of company stock worth $16,958,110. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

