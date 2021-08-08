Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after purchasing an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 1,112,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,496. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

