Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $298.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.