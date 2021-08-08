Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 199,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,276. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.