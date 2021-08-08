Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

VONV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. 155,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,208. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $71.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

