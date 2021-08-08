Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

