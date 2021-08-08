Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

