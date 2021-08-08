Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Raised by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,656,000 after buying an additional 1,358,231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,450. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.