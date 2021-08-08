Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Varonis Systems by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

