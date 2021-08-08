Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.75 on Friday. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72.

Get Vaxart alerts:

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.