Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of Veeco Instruments worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of VECO opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

