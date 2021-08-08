Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.65% from the stock’s current price.

VLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Velodyne Lidar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock worth $56,152,459. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $14,392,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,009,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $4,291,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.