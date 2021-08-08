Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $56.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.94.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

VTR stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. 2,507,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -233.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ventas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

