Venus (XVS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $69.42 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Venus has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $316.43 million and $69.42 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for $29.91 or 0.00068680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,645.09 or 1.00226683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00030202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010586 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003393 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,580,289 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.