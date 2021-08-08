Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,630 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after acquiring an additional 626,462 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

LOW stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

