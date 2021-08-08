Veriti Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in The Home Depot by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 34,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 8.7% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

