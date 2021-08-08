Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,161. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

