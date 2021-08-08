Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,826,000 after acquiring an additional 296,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 18,386,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,601,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.