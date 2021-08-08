Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $718.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.21. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Veritone by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.