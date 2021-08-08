Viant Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSP) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Viant Technology’s (NASDAQ:DSP) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. Viant Technology had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

DSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $17.50 on Friday. Viant Technology has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $69.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 0.85.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Viant Technology by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

