Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vicor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $119,893.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $43,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,426 shares of company stock worth $18,396,211 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

VICR opened at $121.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.36. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $121.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

