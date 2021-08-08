ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Down 14.4% Following Weak Earnings

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price fell 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.90. 9,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,587,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,658,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 11.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,153 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $996.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.