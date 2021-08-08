Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Monroe Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCC. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 82.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

