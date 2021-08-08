Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,568 IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IGACU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.