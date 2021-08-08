Virtu Financial LLC Invests $125,000 in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,248,000.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Shares of WALDU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.