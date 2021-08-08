Virtu Financial LLC Invests $136,000 in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Grupo Supervielle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPV. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUPV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SUPV opened at $1.98 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $120.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

