Virtu Financial LLC Invests $144,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.