Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:ITACU opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

