Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRCA has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $10.60 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

