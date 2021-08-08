Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Shares of VPG opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 97,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 208.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 89.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at $1,683,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.