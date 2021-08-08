Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

