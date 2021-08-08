Voestalpine’s (VLPNY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
VLPNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
