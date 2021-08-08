Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vontier stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,421. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

