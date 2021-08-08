W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.940-$5.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.40.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.