Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €139.91 ($164.60).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.11. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a one year high of €143.30 ($168.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €130.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.