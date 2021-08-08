Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.72. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

