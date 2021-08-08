Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.15.

NYSE BA traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,061,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,908. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

