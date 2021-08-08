Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $571,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,820,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of BLK traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $896.09. 472,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $877.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

