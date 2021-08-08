Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.