Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 5,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 58.5% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 182,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 143,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ARCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. 1,422,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,197. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

