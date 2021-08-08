Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.10% of Waste Management worth $60,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $98,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,175. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

