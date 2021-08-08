Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Shares of WM opened at $147.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.